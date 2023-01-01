Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney buy stake in Formula 1 team

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have invested in Formula 1 team, Alpine.

The pair, along with Creed actor Michael B. Jordan, are part of a collective of investors in the team who have agreed to pay around $220 million (£173 million) for a 24 per cent stake.

The auto-racing team, which is owned by French automobile manufacturer Renault, is currently fifth in the F1 world championship.

According to Alpine, the team "will benefit from the investor's group's collective expertise and track record in the sports industry including media, sponsorship, ticketing, hospitality, commercial rights management, licensing and merchandising strategies to unlock incremental value creation and new growth levers".

In 2020, the Deadpool star and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor bought non-league Welsh soccer team Wrexham, and since then, the team has rapidly grown in success. In the 2022/2023 season, the team won promotion to the U.K. soccer league for the first time in 15 years. Additionally, the team reached the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The 2022 Disney+ documentary series, Welcome to Wrexham, helped shoot the relatively unknown team to fame.

Meanwhile, Jordan is a minority owner of Premier League team Bournemouth.