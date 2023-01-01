Casey Cott to make Broadway debut in Moulin Rouge!

Casey Cott has announced his upcoming Broadway debut in Moulin Rouge!

In a Monday Instagram post, the Riverdale star told fans will play Christian in the Broadway musical between 1 August and 3 December.

He will take over the leading role from Derek Klena, who is currently portraying Christian in the production, while Courtney Reed will replace Joanna 'JoJo' Levesque as Satine.

The actor's Riverdale co-stars congratulated him in the comments of his Instagram post, with Lili Reinhart writing, "Love you so much and so excited for you."

Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said, "Get ready Broadway!!!! So proud of you," while castmate Erinn Westbrook added, "We can't wait to see you shine!"

Casey is best known for playing Kevin Keller in the TV series, which will conclude in August. He has also appeared in TV shows such as Instinct and Katy Keene and films including All the Little Things We Kill and Asking For It.

Aaron Tveit originated the role of Christian on Broadway, while Ewan McGregor played the writer in Baz Luhrmann's 2001 movie.