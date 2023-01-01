Chadwick Boseman to receive posthumous star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Chadwick Boseman is to posthumously receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2024.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2024 in a press conference on Monday, revealing that the late Black Panther star, who died in August 2020 aged 43, will be one of the honourees.

Legendary soul singer Otis Redding will also receive a posthumous star on the famed walk in Los Angeles.

Other 2024 honourees include Michelle Yeoh, Dr. Dre, Marvel boss Kevin Feige, Gal Gadot, Gwen Stefani, and tennis icon Billie Jean King.

Reacting to the news, the Wonder Woman actress said on Instagram, "This is unbelievable. I am so so grateful and thankful and humbled. Thank you so much to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce for choosing me. This is my class of 2024. Thank you, thank you, thank you. This brings so much more fuel to the fuel I already have to continue doing what I love so much doing."

Gadot's co-star Chris Pine was also listed as an honouree alongside Maggie Gyllenhaal, Christina Ricci, Kerry Washington, Toni Braxton, Def Leppard, Eugene Levy, Brandy Norwood, and Carl Weathers, among others.

Washington shared the news on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "This is my dad's dream come true. He willed this (star) into existence! Which makes sense because he's always encouraged me to shine bright. Thank you @hwdwalkoffame. This means (so) much to me and my family!"