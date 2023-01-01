Jennifer Lawrence denies cameo appearance in The Hunger Games prequel

Jennifer Lawrence has denied filming a cameo appearance for The Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

The 32-year-old actress, who famously played Katniss Everdeen in the original franchise, was asked by a fan during an interview if she will appear as Katniss' grandmother in the prequel, which they said is set 49 years before the first film.

"Oh, because I'm 49 in Hollywood years, huh?!" she jokingly responded on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Monday night. "No, that's not true."

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is actually set 64 years before the events of 2012's The Hunger Games. It follows a young Coriolanus Snow, played by Tom Blyth, and depicts the events that eventually led him to become the tyrannical leader of Panem in the original franchise, where he was portrayed by Donald Sutherland.

The prequel revolves around the 10th annual Hunger Games, for which Coriolanus mentors District 12 tribute Lucy Gray Baird, played by Rachel Zegler.

Lawrence, who last played Katniss in 2015's Mockingjay - Part 2, revealed her initial reaction to the prequel in an interview with The New York Times in November.

"That makes me feel old as meld. I remember being 21 and thinking, 'My God, one day they'll redo and remake them. But I'll be so old by then! I'll be dead!'" she shared.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will be released in cinemas in November.