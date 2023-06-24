Julian Sands found dead on Mount Baldy

British actor Julian Sands has been found dead on Mount Baldy.

Human remains discovered this weekend by hikers in California's Mount Baldy wilderness have been positively identified as those of the British actor.

The San Bernardino Sheriff's Department confirmed the news via a statement on Tuesday.

"The identification process for the body located on Mt Baldy on June 24, 2023, has been completed and was positively identified as 65-year-old Julian Sands of North Hollywood," the official statement read.

The cause of the Room With a View actor's death was "still under investigation, pending further test results" at the time of the statement's release.

"We would like to extend our gratitude to all the volunteers that worked tirelessly to locate Mr. Sands," the statement concluded.

Julian had gone missing in April after hiking in the snow-covered Baldy Bowl area, about 45 miles east of Los Angeles. Previous statements revealed that the search for the 65-year-old actor had been hindered by the area's remote location and by poor weather conditions.

Over Julian's four-decade film career, the actor starred in The Killing Fields, Ocean's Thirteen, and Leaving Las Vegas.