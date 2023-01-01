Jonathan Majors files domestic violence complaint against ex-girlfriend over assault incident

Jonathan Majors has filed a domestic violence complaint against the woman who accused him of assault in March.

The Creed III actor was arrested in New York City on 25 March and slapped with misdemeanour charges of assault and aggravated harassment in relation to an alleged domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman.

According to court documents obtained by Insider on Tuesday, the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star filed a cross-complaint with the New York Police Department on 21 June against his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

In his complaint, which he filed the day after a court appearance, Majors claimed that Jabbari attacked him - not the other way around - during the dispute. In an affidavit, he insisted a "drunk and hysterical" Jabbari scratched, slapped, and grabbed at his face.

Jabbari previously accused him of breaking her finger, twisting her arm and striking her ear, causing it to bleed.

The actor's defence attorney Priya Chaudhry confirmed to Insider that officers at the NYPD's Chinatown precinct had issued an "incident card" directing police to take Jabbari into custody, at least for questioning, over Majors' claims. However, Manhattan prosecutors de-activated the card.

"From the beginning, we have said Jonathan Majors is innocent and provably the victim here," Chaudhry told The New York Post in a statement.

Majors is scheduled to stand trial over the allegations on 3 August.