Kevin Spacey arrives in London court as sex offence trial begins

Kevin Spacey arrived in court in London on Wednesday morning to stand trial over a string of sexual offences.

The 63-year-old actor, full name Kevin Spacey Fowler, waved to photographers as he arrived at Southwark Crown Court for the start of his four-week trial concerning 12 charges of sexual assault, indecent assault and causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

It is not yet known whether the House of Cards actor will take the stand in his defence during the trial, which is being presided over by Mr Justice Wall.

The American Beauty star stands accused of 12 alleged offences against four men, which are said to have taken place between 2001 and 2013.

In July 2022, Spacey pleaded not guilty to five charges - four counts of sexual assault and one of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent - relating to claims by three men.

In January this year, he pleaded not guilty to seven additional charges - three counts of indecent assault, three of sexual assault and one of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent - relating to one man.

The Oscar-winning actor fell from grace in late 2017 when Rent star Anthony Rapp claimed he had made sexual advances toward him when he was only 14 years old.

In October 2022, following a trial in New York, a jury concluded that Spacey did not molest Rapp and was not liable for any damages.

During a recent interview with ZEITmagazin, Spacey indicated that he was confident his name would be cleared in London.

"The moment scrutiny is applied, these things fall apart," he said. "That's what happened in the Rapp trial, and that's what will happen in this case."