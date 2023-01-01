NEWS

Phoebe Waller-Bridge wants new Tomb Raider TV series to be 'dangerous'

Phoebe Waller-Bridge hopes to make her forthcoming Tomb Raider TV series "dangerous and exciting".

In January, it was announced that the Fleabag star was writing and executive producing a new TV adaptation of the video game and movie franchise.

During a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the 37-year-old stated her commitment to do justice to the project.

"There's room to do something really quite dangerous," she told the publication. "And if I can do something dangerous and exciting with Tomb Raider, I already have an audience of people who love Lara (Croft) and hopefully will continue to. And that is a very unusual position to be in. It's the old Trojan horse."

Phoebe revealed she was an avid player of Tomb Raider as a teenager and re-immersed herself in the PlayStation game again during the Covid-19 pandemic, which put her in good stead once Amazon approached her to take on the project.

"God, it literally felt like that teenager in me saying: do right by her, do right by Lara!" the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny actor confessed.

"The opportunity to have, as we were talking earlier, a female action character... Having worked on Bond and having worked as an actor on Indy, I feel like I've been building up to this," she continued. "What if I could take the reins on an action franchise, with everything I've learned, with a character I adore, and also just bring back some of that '90s vibe? It's such a wonderful feeling to think you know what to do."

The new Tomb Raider series is still in early development. No lead star, director, or premiere date has yet been announced.

