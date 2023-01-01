NEWS Harrison Ford: 'I don’t feel more youthful than anyone else, I feel my age' Newsdesk Share with :





On his Hits Radio UK show tonight, Sam Thompson finally dares to ask Harrison Ford the question we all need the answer too – how does he still look so young at the age of 81? Chatting to the Indiana Jones star ahead of the release of the latest instalment in the action-adventure franchise Sam asked just what it was that the actor uses on his skin to maintain those youthful looks. The answer? Good old ‘soap and water...’



However, Harrison also revealed that he doesn’t always feel youthful admitting that he doesn’t feel more youthful than his peers even if he may look younger telling Sam: ‘No I don’t feel more youthful than anyone else, I feel my age and I understand my age and I understand what one does at this stage of your life.’



Once he shared his spartan beauty regime Harrison went on to tell Sam more about his upcoming appearance in the Marvel Universe – he's starring as Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross



In the next Captain America film - telling him that ‘it’s weird out there. You don’t know what’s coming - it’s a potential in the Marvel Universe that is a different world to the Indiana Jones world. I just watched a lot of great actors having fun and I thought I want a piece of that!’



And we’re sorry to say Indy fans, that when Sam asked if Harrison would ever be tempted to pick up that whip and don the hat for another ride the answer was a very definitive ‘no’. But we’ve heard that before haven’t we?!