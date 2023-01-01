Kim Cattrall reveals demand she made before And Just Like That... cameo

Kim Cattrall has revealed the demand she made before agreeing to a cameo appearance in And Just Like That...

During an appearance on The View on Wednesday, the 66-year-old opened up about reprising her Sex and the City role of Samantha Jones for the upcoming season two finale of the revival series.

"It's very interesting to get a call from the head of HBO saying, 'What can we do?' and I went, 'Hmm, 'Let me get creative,'" she recalled, before sharing that she asked for Sex and the City's costume designer Patricia Field to style her for the scene.

"And one of those things was to get Pat Field back because I just thought that if I'm going to come back, I gotta come back with that Samantha style. I gotta push it. And we did."

According to reports, Kim shot her cameo appearance in a parking garage without the presence of her co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis or showrunner Michael Patrick King. The scene reportedly features a phone call between Samantha and Parker's Carrie Bradshaw.

Elsewhere in the interview, Kim explained how she has become more selective about the projects she agrees to do.

"I don't always say no, but at this point in my life, especially, where I want to spend the time and with whom is very important to me and what I want to say with the characters that I play," she shared. "So I've learned through the years to take a step back and see myself doing something and really register how that feels. 'Does that feel right?'"

Kim appeared on the daytime talk show to promote her new TV series Glamorous, which is now streaming on Netflix.