Anthony Mackie breaks silence on Jonathan Majors' arrest

Anthony Mackie has addressed the assault charge against his fellow Marvel actor Jonathan Majors.

The 33-year-old actor was arrested in Manhattan in March and charged with assault and aggravated harassment in relation to an alleged domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman.

During an interview with Inverse on Wednesday, the Avengers: Endgame actor became the first Marvel star to address the allegations against Majors, who was meant to play the next big bad, Kang the Conqueror, in multiple upcoming films.

"We're a country that was built on 'everyone is innocent until proven guilty,'" Mackie said. "That's one of the staples of this country. Nothing has been proven about this dude. Nothing. So everyone is innocent until proven guilty. That's all I can say. It's crazy where we are as a society. But as a country, everyone is innocent until proven guilty."

Mackie has played Sam Wilson/The Falcon in the MCU since 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier and will take up the mantle of Captain America in 2024's Brave New World. Meanwhile, Majors joined the MCU in the 2021 TV show Loki and starred in the 2023 movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Majors has always maintained his innocence over the incident in March. Earlier this month, he filed a domestic violence complaint against the ex-girlfriend who accused him of assault, insisting she attacked him during the dispute.

He is due to stand trial in New York over the charges on 3 August.