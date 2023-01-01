Duke and Duchess of Sussex vacate Frogmore Cottage

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex have officially vacated their U.K. residence, Frogmore Cottage.

Buckingham Palace officials have confirmed that the royals recently packed up their remaining belongings and vacated the property in Windsor, England, months after Harry's father, King Charles III, asked them to do so.

"We can confirm that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have vacated Frogmore Cottage," said Sir Michael Stevens, Keeper of the Privy Purse, reports the PA Media agency.

"Safe to say that, as has previously been stated, the Duke and Duchess have paid for the expenditure incurred by the Sovereign Grant in relation to the renovation of Frogmore Cottage, thus leaving the Crown with a greatly enhanced asset."

Harry and Meghan had the property, which is part of the Crown Estate, renovated prior to the birth of their son Archie in May 2019. They occupied the cottage until they announced plans to step down as senior members of the royal family in early 2020 and relocate to Montecito, California.

The pair repaid the costs of the refurbishment but maintained their ties to the U.K. by retaining the lease.

Harry and Meghan were asked to vacate the residence just weeks after the 38-year-old criticised his family in his controversial memoir Spare.

Palace officials refused to comment on who would be moving into the property, amid reports suggesting the King's brother Prince Andrew might leave his Royal Lodge home for Frogmore Cottage.