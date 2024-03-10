Austin Butler and Taylor Swift among nearly 400 artists and execs invited to join Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences

Austin Butler and Taylor Swift are among the 398 artists and executives invited to join the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences.

If all invitees accept, the Academy's total membership will rise to 10,817 members, with 9,375 eligible to vote for the 96th Oscars, scheduled for 10 March 2024.

This year's class reflects a more diverse composition of members, with 40 per cent of them women and 34 per cent belonging to underrepresented communities and 52 per cent from 51 countries and territories outside the United States.

Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang said: “The Academy is proud to welcome these artists and professionals into our membership.

“They represent extraordinary global talent across cinematic disciplines and have made a vital impact on the arts and sciences of motion pictures and on movie fans worldwide.”

Among the other invitees are Paul Mescal, Stephanie Hsu, and Kerry Condon.

The list also includes winners from the 95th ceremony, such as Ke Huy Quan, cinematographer James Friend, and composers M M Keeravani and Chandrabose.

Taylor has been invited to join the ranks of the music branch. Despite the double snub for her original song ‘Carolina’ and live-action short ‘All Too Well: The Short Film’ at the Oscars.

This year's invite list saw big names in branches including casting, costume design, makeup and marketing and public relations included.

In 2022, the Oscars extended invitations to 397 new members, including singer Billie Eilish, Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose, Caitríona Balfe, Jamie Dornan, and Disney executive Dana Walden.

The Academy now consists of 34 per cent women, 18 per cent from underrepresented communities and 20 per cent from outside the US.