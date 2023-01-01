Anthony Mackie felt 'so nervous' working with Harrison Ford on Captain America 4

Anthony Mackie was "so nervous" acting opposite Harrison Ford in Captain America: Brave New World that he forgot his lines on the first day.

In the upcoming Marvel movie, Mackie plays Sam Wilson, the newly appointed Captain America, alongside Ford as U.S. Secretary of State Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross. It marks a reunion for the actors, who appeared together in the 2003 action-comedy Hollywood Homicide.

Mackie, who had a small role in that film, admitted it was "intimidating" to work alongside the Star Wars icon as the leading man.

"The first day was so intimidating," Mackie recalled in an interview with Inverse. "I was so f**king nervous I couldn't remember my lines. He's Harrison f**king Ford. There is this aura about him. But he dispels that really quickly because he's such a cool guy. He's everything a movie star should be. He would say, 'Let's shoot this piece of s**t.' And everybody was like, 'Yeah, let's shoot this s**t.'"

The 44-year-old was unable to divulge specifics about his scenes with the Indiana Jones legend but he teased that they spend "a good bit of time together" onscreen.

"Ross and Cap have always had that relationship, where they were friends and they respected each other, but they always bumped heads. That's their relationship in the storyline," he shared.

Ford replaces William Hurt, who portrayed Thaddeus Ross in previous MCU films until his death in 2022.

Captain America: Brave New World, originally titled Captain America: New World Order, is due to be released in July 2024.