Nicki Minaj pushes back upcoming album

Nicki Minaj has pushed back the release date for her upcoming album.

Earlier this month the rapper revealed she would be releasing a new album on 20 October. However, on Thursday the 40-year-old announced on Instagram that the album has been pushed back until 17 November.

“I’ve been trying to find the right time to tell you this for a few days. Due to some really exciting news that I’ll share with you guys @ a later time, I’ve shifted the album date just a tad bit,” Nicki, real name Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty, explained in the post.

To soften the blow of the delay, the Super Freaky Girl artist shared the name of the upcoming album, Pink Friday 2.

“I love you guys so much. I am so grateful for the years of support & love you guys have given me. At times maybe I didn’t even deserve all that you have poured into me. Nonetheless, you. will. love. this. album. I will give tour deets closer to that time, but obviously the tour will start around the first quarter of 2024.”

The post was flooded with supportive messages from Nicki's friends and fans. Ariana Grande wrote, “We are ready and grateful.”

The performer released the original Pink Friday, her debut solo album, in November 2010. Her most recent album, Queen, which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart, was released in August 2018.