Will Poulter 'begged' to join The Bear second season

Will Poulter has admitted he "begged" to join the second season of the FX series The Bear.

While speaking to Variety for an interview published on Thursday, the Midsommar star revealed he rang the show crew to arrange a meeting with producer Chris Storer.

"I called them. I literally begged to be in the show. I asked if I could meet with Chris Storer and basically communicated that I was such a fan of so much of his work, but especially The Bear," the 30-year-old actor told the publication. "He was kind enough to gift me with the offer to play Luca and it really changed my life, to be honest. It kind of helped me realise a dream of playing a chef on TV."

The Hunger Games actor featured in the fourth episode of the show's second season. Will starred as Luca - a Copenhagen chef who trained Marcus (played by Lionel Boyce) in the kitchen.

The actor - who shared he has "always enjoyed cooking" - also told Variety he has an "immense amount of respect for chefs".

"I feel like the whole society stands on the shoulders of people in the food and beverage industry, and we don't even necessarily really know it or think about it," he explained.

Season two of The Bear has been set for release on 18 July.