Olga Kurylenko's new thriller role

Olga Kurylenko is to star in thriller 'Misdirection'.

The 'Quantum of Solace' actress will appear alongside Armand Assante and Oliver Trevena in Kevin Lewis' new motion picture.

Lewis told Deadline: "I am over the moon to be working with Olga, Armand, Oliver, and the rest of our amazing and talented team on crafting a tight, edge-of-your-seat thriller that will entertain audiences worldwide."

Trevena added: "I am so excited to be working again with my recent co-star and friend from 'The Paradox Effect', Olga Kurylenko.

"With Armand Assante on board, this will be a thrill ride both on the set and in the theatre."

The movie will tell the story of a couple - who will be played by Kurylenko and Trevena - who resort to robberies after being saddled with a mob debt.

However, their final break-in looks to be one too many as they mess with the wrong person.

Lacy McClory has penned the script, and Marcus Englefield and George Lee will produce the film, which could start shooting later in 2023.

Englefield and Lee said: "Balls-to-the-wall thrillers are just so fun to make, and with Kevin Lewis at the helm, he is sure to deliver another exciting and wildly imaginative film.

"This is our third feature together and we look forward to bringing his vision to life on the big screen."

Executive producer Fred Hedman added: "We’re delighted to be working with Kevin and this producing on this gripping thriller with the level of talent involved, adding to our growing slate of high concept genre films."