Naomi Campbell welcomes second child

Naomi Campbell has welcomed her second child.

In a Thursday Instagram post, the supermodel announced the birth of her second baby.

"My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence. A True Gift from God," Naomi captioned a photo of herself holding the newborn in her arms, alongside her two-year-old daughter. "Blessed! Welcome Babyboy."

She added, "It's never too late to become a mother."

The 53-year-old model did not reveal the boy's name or when he was born.

The British fashion star received congratulatory messages in the comments from the likes of Ashley Graham, Donatella Versace, Kelly Rowland, Cindy Crawford, Claudia Schiffer, and Zoe Saldaña.

Naomi welcomed her first child, a daughter, in May 2021, announcing that "a beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother" in a post at the time.

"So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel... There is no greater love," she continued.

Naomi has never publicly revealed the name of her baby girl or the identity of her father. However, she confirmed to Vogue in February 2022 that the child was not adopted.