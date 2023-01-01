Rosie O'Donnell assures fans Madonna is 'feeling good' following hospitalisation

Rosie O'Donnell has updated fans on Madonna's condition after her hospitalisation.

In a Thursday Instagram post, the Now and Then actress shared a throwback photo of herself and her A League of Their Own co-star striking yoga poses and gave an update on Madonna's health.

Rosie captioned the photo, "She's feeling good."

The Queen of Pop was previously found unresponsive and taken to a New York City hospital, where she was transferred to the intensive care unit. Madonna's manager, Guy Oseary, later shared on Instagram that she had "developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several day stay in the ICU".

Elsewhere, Madonna's close friend, actress Debi Mazar, shared a throwback photo of the duo and gave her followers an update.

"Get well Sis! Rest,Restore,Reboot! Strongest gal I know…To all of her fans- Madonna is on the mend & home resting!" she wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, in a TikTok video, Kathy Griffin slammed trolls for "piling on" and "making fun" of the singer's hospitalisation.

After admitting she didn't "know what's going on", the comedian blamed "ageism and misogyny" for the trolling she saw online.

She specifically addressed a rumour claiming that Madonna had plastic surgery, clarifying she didn't "care" about the star's appearance.

"Sorry, but as a 62-year-old chick, I deal with it all the time, and she's freaking Madonna!" Kathy exclaimed. "(Her fillers) are going to go away if she feels like it or not... I care about her health."