Olga Kurylenko to star in Misdirection thriller film

Olga Kurylenko and Armand Assante have been cast in the thriller film Misdirection.

The Black Widow actress and American Gangster actor have been set to join Oliver Trevena in the upcoming flick, reports Deadline.

Directed by Kevin Lewis, Misdirection will follow a couple, played by Kurylenko and Trevena, who have pulled off "a string of high-end break-ins to pay off a mob debt". According to the logline, the couple "find themselves caught in a deadly game of cat and mouse" with their latest robbery victim, where "the tables are turned and the hunters become the hunted".

In a statement, Lewis gushed over the forthcoming film: "I am over the moon to be working with Olga, Armand, Oliver, and the rest of our amazing and talented team on crafting a tight, edge-of-your-seat thriller that will entertain audiences worldwide."

Trevena, who is also a producer, said, "I am so excited to be working again with my recent co-star and friend from The Paradox Effect, Olga Kurylenko. With Armand Assante on board, this will be a thrill ride both on the set and in the theater."

Lewis will direct the film from a script by Lacy McClory.

Producers Marcus Englefield and George Lee added, "Balls-to-the-wall thrillers are just so fun to make, and with Kevin Lewis at the helm, he is sure to deliver another exciting and wildly imaginative film. This is our third feature together and we look forward to bringing his vision to life on the big screen."

Lewis hopes to shoot Misdirection later this year.