David Corenswet would love to play a 'bright and optimistic' Superman

Newly-crowned Superman star David Corenswet once hoped to play a "bright and optimistic" incarnation of Clark Kent.

On Tuesday, it was announced that the 29-year-old had landed the career-changing lead role in James Gunn's upcoming Superman: Legacy movie alongside The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.

According to a four-year-old interview with Entertainment Weekly, it appears portraying the Man of Steel was always one of The Politician actor's biggest dreams.

"My pie-in-the-sky ambition is definitely to play Superman," he told the publication in 2019. "I would love to see somebody do an upbeat, throwback (take on Superman). I love the Henry Cavill dark and gritty take, but I would love to see the next one be very bright and optimistic."

David, who is also known for roles in Hollywood, We Own This City, and Pearl, will replace Henry Cavill as the infamous superhero in the forthcoming film. The 40-year-old actor appeared in four films as Superman/Clark Kent from 2013 to 2022.

Superman: Legacy, to be directed by Gunn from his own script, is slated for release in July 2025.