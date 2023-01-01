Brendan Hunt announces engagement

Brendan Hunt is engaged to his girlfriend.

The Ted Lasso actor, who plays Coach Beard in the series, took to Instagram on Thursday to announce that he and his long-time girlfriend Shannon Nelson are now engaged.

"The majestic @snoopshann, so rarely photographed in her natural habitat, captured here in the act of saying 'yes,'" Brendan, 51, wrote alongside a picture of his now fiancé smiling and showing off a flashy emerald-cut ring.

Shannon also shared the exciting news on Instagram.

"We are a family," she wrote alongside a selfie of her and Brendan. "A beautiful wonderful family and will be for always."

Shannon continued, "Some folks have assumed we had already done this, but truth be told we had other priorities in becoming a family. Now it feels right. I get to marry this beautiful man. I get to call him my husband and to be his wife and I am the luckiest."

They received congratulatory messages in the comments from the likes of TV personality Amanda Kloots and writer/director Kay Cannon.

The couple shares a two-year-old son, Sean Theodore Nelson Hunt.