Sarah Jessica Parker 'missed out' on getting a facelift

Sarah Jessica Parker feels like she missed her opportunity to get an "old-fashioned" facelift.

During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday, the Sex and the City star expressed regrets about not getting cosmetic surgery when she was younger.

"I honestly think I missed out on the facelift, the old-fashioned good one that you have when you're 44," Sarah Jessica, 58, told the host when discussing plastic surgery.

During their conversation, Howard had asked Sarah Jessica whether she sees "a good-looking human being" when she looks in the mirror.

"I'm presentable," the actress candidly replied. "I don't really like looking at myself... I think I'm fine."

The host then asked the Hocus Pocus star whether she has considered having a "facelift, Botox, and all this other s**t".

The actress confessed that although she has never had anything done, she thinks about "all of it" and has even asked other people if it's "too late" to have a procedure.

"(If I got it) now, people would be like, 'Not only do you look rested, you look like an entirely different human being!'" she laughed.

Sarah Jessica, who indulges in dermatological treatments such as skin peels, stated that she understands the desire to get plastic surgery due to the stigmas around ageing and beauty.

"I do understand why people make the choice because there is so much emphasis put on primarily women about looks," she said. "I don’t think it’s wrong. I think people should do whatever they feel makes them feel better walking out the door, frankly."