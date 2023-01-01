Jonathan Majors denies fresh allegations of abuse

Jonathan Majors has been hit with fresh abuse allegations in a new report.

The 33-year-old actor was arrested in Manhattan in March and charged with assault and aggravated harassment in relation to an alleged domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman. He has always maintained his innocence.

On Thursday night, Rolling Stone published a bombshell report involving more than 40 sources who have allegedly known the Creed III star.

In the report, several sources alleged he had been abusive in two prior relationships. They claimed he allegedly strangled one woman he was dating and was mentally and emotionally abusive during their time together. The second woman allegedly described her relationship with Majors to friends as "emotional torture".

He was also accused of abusive behaviour toward crew members on his sets and colleagues during his time at Yale's David Geffen School of Drama.

Responding to the claims, Majors' attorney Dustin A. Pusch told the outlet, "Jonathan Majors vehemently denies Rolling Stone's false allegations that he physically, verbally, or emotionally abused anyone, let alone any of his past romantic partners.

"These allegations are based entirely on hearsay because neither of the romantic partners referenced were willing to engage with Rolling Stone for the article - demonstrating their outright falsity."

According to Pusch, the actor also "denies any allegations of abuse, violence, or intimidation during his time at Yale".

Earlier this month, the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star filed a domestic violence complaint against his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari, the women who accused him of assault. He insisted she attacked him, not the other way around.

He is due to stand trial in New York over the charges on 3 August.