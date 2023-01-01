Kevin Spacey described as 'sexual bully' by prosecutors during trial

Prosecutors accused Kevin Spacey of being a "sexual bully" during his sex offence trial in London on Friday.

The American Beauty star appeared at Southwark Crown Court on Friday for the first day of evidence in the four-week trial, which concerns 12 charges of sexual assault, indecent assault and causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

Opening the trial, prosecutor Christine Agnew told jurors, "He is an extremely famous actor who has won a number of awards. He is also, the prosecution allege, a man who sexually assaults other men.

"A man who does not respect personal boundaries or space, a man who it would seem delights in making others feel powerless and uncomfortable, a sexual bully."

According to BBC News, Agnew urged jurors to concentrate on the evidence set out in the trial and not be "overwhelmed" by the Oscar-winning actor's fame.

The charges relate to four men in their 20s and 30s and alleged incidents which occurred between 2001 and 2013.

According to prosecutors, the first man alleged Spacey, full name Kevin Spacey Fowler, used to "grab and grope" him "in an aggressive way", while the second accused Spacey of grabbing him "with such force it was painful" at a work event in 2005.

The third complainant claimed that he awoke one morning at Spacey's flat and found the actor performing a sex act on him, and the fourth accused the 63-year-old of touching him inappropriately and trying to kiss his neck before later grabbing his crotch.

Spacey's lawyer Patrick Gibbs told the court that the actor would "say in full in due course what actually happened".

He continued, "What has been reimagined with a sinister spin? What has been made up or twisted? And why and when because all of those things that are alleged against him happened... a long time ago.

"You will soon hear I suggest some truths, you will soon hear some half-truths, you will also hear I suggest... some deliberate exaggerations and you will hear many damned lies."

Spacey denies all of the allegations against him.

The trial continues next week.