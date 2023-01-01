Cynthia Nixon admits it is unlikely Kim Cattrall will return after And Just Like That... cameo

Cynthia Nixon has admitted the odds of Kim Cattrall having a larger role in future seasons of And Just Like That... are "very small".

It was revealed in late May that Cattrall had reprised her Sex and the City role of Samantha Jones for the upcoming season two finale of the revival show.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday, the actress was asked "what do you think the odds are" of Cattrall having a bigger presence in a potential third season following her cameo.

"I think (the odds are) very, very small. It was a cameo, I think it was a special treat for the 25th anniversary (of Sex and the City)," Nixon replied, before noting that the And Just Like That... team tried to keep Cattrall's cameo a surprise.

"We tried so hard to keep it quiet. We're really sorry it got out. It would have been such a fun thing as you are watching an episode and she popped up," she added.

In the original report, it was revealed that Cattrall, 66, shot her cameo scene in a parking garage in New York City without her co-stars or showrunner Michael Patrick King present. The scene will reportedly feature Samantha on the phone to Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw.

During an interview on The View earlier this week, Cattrall revealed one of the demands she made before agreeing to the cameo.

"It's very interesting to get a call from the head of HBO saying, 'What can we do?' and I went, 'Hmm, 'Let me get creative,'" she recalled, before sharing that she asked for Sex and the City's costume designer Patricia Field to style her for the scene.

"And one of those things was to get Pat Field back because I just thought that if I'm going to come back, I gotta come back with that Samantha style. I gotta push it. And we did."