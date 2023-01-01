Michael Imperioli forbids 'bigots and homophobes' from watching his work

Michael Imperioli said he has no time for "bigots and homophobes" and doesn't want them to watch his work.

The Sopranos star took to social media over the weekend to express his disgust over a recent US Supreme Court ruling which found a web designer could refuse to provide services for same-sex weddings.

"I've decided to forbid bigots and homophobes from watching The Sopranos, The White Lotus, Goodfellas or any movie or tv show I've been in," the 57-year-old actor posted on his Instagram. "Thank you Supreme Court for allowing me to discriminate and exclude those who I don't agree with and am opposed to. USA! USA!"

The actor then doubled down on his stance by stating that "hate and ignorance is not a legitimate point of view" and that the court ruling was "dehumanizing".

"America is becoming dumber by the minute," The Basketball Diaries star added.

Michael played Christopher Moltisanti in all six seasons of The Sopranos between 1999 and 2007, earning him an Emmy award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in 2004.

In 2022, Imperioli joined the cast of The White Lotus for its second season in the role of Dominic Di Grasso.