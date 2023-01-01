'The first day was so intimidating': Anthony Mackie nervously fluffed up his lines on set with Harrison Ford

Anthony Mackie found Harrison Ford "so intimidating" on the set of 'Captain America: Brave New World'.

The 44-year-old star plays the titular role - previously held by Chris Evans - in the Marvel movie alongside the 'Indiana Jones' legend, 80. who makes his debut as Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross, and he was so overwhelmed by the Hollywood icon's "aura" that he started messing up his lines.

However, he quickly brought him down to earth.

Speaking to Inverse, Anthony recalled: “The first day was so intimidating.

“I was so f***ing nervous I couldn’t remember my lines. He’s Harrison f***ing Ford. There is this aura about him. But he dispels that really quickly because he’s such a cool guy. He’s everything a movie star should be. He would say, ‘Let’s shoot this piece of s***.’ And everybody was like, ‘Yeah, let’s shoot this s***.’”

Anthony added: “We spent a good bit of time together.

“Ross and Cap have always had that relationship, where they were friends and they respected each other, but they always bumped heads. That’s their relationship in the storyline.”

Harrison replaces William Hurt in the role following the actor's death at the age of 71 in March.

General Ross is a top-ranking military official who was first introduced in the Marvel comics in 1962 and he leads the team of anti-heroes known as the Thunderbolts.

Shira Haas, Tim Blake Nelson and Carl Lumbly are also among the ensemble cast for the film, which is scheduled for release in 2024.

'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' creator Malcolm Spellman wrote the script for the superhero movie with the show's staff writer Dalan Musson producing with Marvel chief Kevin Feige.

Harrison had previously claimed that Marvel had "killed" the success of its superhero films by releasing too many of them.

Discussing his return as Indiana Jones in the upcoming fifth film, he said: "I don't really want to give them what they wanna see, I want to give them something they didn't anticipate seeing. The Marvel movies are a spectacular example of a success that worked the other way round - they killed it."

He hinted that he wouldn't let the franchise follow the same path as the Marvel blockbusters.

The 'Star Wars' actor said: "We're not going to make another 'Indiana Jones' unless we're in a position to kill it. We want it to be the best."