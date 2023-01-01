Cynthia Nixon reveals intimate scene cut from Sex and the City

Cynthia Nixon has detailed an intimate scene which was cut from Sex and the City.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the original Sex and the City star revealed that her character Miranda Hobbes was the subject of an intimate scene cut from the show's third season.

Andy asked during the interview, "Was there a storyline in the early years that was cut out that you wish would've stayed in?"

The actress replied that an episode titled What Goes Around Comes Around, featured in Season 3, once included a now-deleted sequence.

"Miranda dated a really hot detective who she was very intimidated by and thought he was really out of her league, so she got wildly drunk," Cynthia told the talk show host. "They didn't cut that plot, but they cut the sex scene where she's really, really drunk and then vomits all over him."

In the episode, Miranda dated Detective Stevens, played by Timothy Gibbs. Miranda met the detective while he was investigating Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker)'s robbery case.

Sex and the City ran for six seasons from 1998 to 2004, and the revival series, And Just Like That..., began in 2021.