Hailey Bieber slams 'dangerous' discourse surrounding alleged Selena Gomez feud

Hailey Bieber has spoken out against online discourse pitting her against Selena Gomez.

During an appearance on The Circuit with Emily Chang, the Rhode founder addressed a rumour that she was feuding with the Only Murders In The Building actress.

"I don't think that this is about me, Hailey Bieber, and Selena Gomez. This is not about this pitting between two women and division between two women," Hailey told host Emily Chang. "It's about the vile, disgusting hatred that can come from completely made-up and twisted and perpetuated narratives. That can be really dangerous."

She asserted that the hatred she's seen online could be an "opportunity to really stand for bringing people together", explaining, "I'm not OK with the kind of division that it caused. I don't like this whole idea of 'team this person' and 'team that person' - I'm just not about that."

The pair sparked feud rumours after Hailey married Justin Bieber in September 2018. Justin and Selena dated on and off for nearly eight years before they broke up in March 2018.

"I've hated it since the beginning. And I think that kind of goes back to a little bit of just being misunderstood," Hailey continued of the speculation. "I keep having to say, and we keep having to say, that there is no issue and there is no problem. It's so disappointing that people still behave this way over a man... It's the world we live in unfortunately."

In an Instagram Story posted in June, Hailey urged fans to stop leaving "nasty comments" on Selena's social media posts.

"Doing that is not supporting me. If you are participating in that you are a part of a culture that I want no part of," she insisted. "Please be nice or don't say anything."