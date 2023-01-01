Mads Mikkelsen prefers to play 'losers' in films

Mads Mikkelsen doesn't like to play "cute pie" characters on-screen.

In a recent interview with GQ, the Hannibal star revealed he prefers to play "losers" on-screen as opposed to "cutie pie" characters.

"I'm not into the 'hair falling in your eyes, be cute in a corner.' Not me," the 57-year-old confessed. "The losers are fun. Because we know them. You might have been in that situation yourself sometimes."

The Danish actor is well regarded for his portrayal of villains in Hollywood projects, most notably as Hannibal Lecter in the Hannibal series, the evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald in 2022's Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, and as Bond antagonist Le Chiffre in 2006's Casino Royale.

Mads told the outlet he finds playing those kinds of characters "fun".

"If there's nothing else, I'll definitely do this, because it's fun," he said. "And then I can do whatever I want back in Europe."

The Another Round actor currently portrays nefarious Nazi scientist Dr. Jürgen Voller opposite Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

The film is showing in cinemas now.