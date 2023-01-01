Alicia Vikander wants roles that 'scare' her

Alicia Vikander likes to play daunting roles.

The 34-year-old star is keen to take parts that "scare" her and thinks that the sci-fi film 'The Assessment' fits that bill perfectly.

Speaking at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival in the Czech Republic, Alicia said: "It's a pretty wild part. Even the producer says, like, 'What are you going to do?' And I said, 'I don't know yet.' Which gives you a little insight.

"I've said a lot of times that I like to do parts that kind of scare me. I feel like I have not gone there before."

The picture marks the feature debut for director Fleur Fortune but Alicia was impressed when she delved into the filmmaker's previous work – which includes videos for music stars such as Drake and Travis Scott.

The 'Firebrand' actress explained: "For Fleur it's her first feature. But I got the script and I kind of knew. It was one of those things where I turned the page, then I met Fleur for the first Zoom.

"I really had done like deep research. And she's done a lot of short films and music videos and art work with a lot of very interesting people and she really has a clear voice. She's really impressive.

"Quite instantly I just knew I wanted to work with her."

Vikander enjoys the sci-fi genre as one of her breakout roles was in the 2014 film 'Ex Machina' and thinks that the new movie has the makings of a great flick.

She said: "(It) has the sci-fi aspect in that it's set in the close future and obviously it can bend certain rules. But when it comes down to it, it has some thriller aspects to it that I love in the game. But it's also quite an existential drama, with very human emotions."