Kit Harington and Rose Leslie welcome second child

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are "delighted" after welcoming their second child.

The Game of Thrones actors have welcomed the newest member of their family - a baby girl.

"They're delighted to have welcomed a little girl into the family," the actor's representative told Page Six.

Kit, 36, revealed that they were expecting baby number two in February during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The British actor admitted during the interview that he was "walking through clouds and dancing through fields of daisies for nine months" during his wife's first pregnancy but was "terrified" during her second.

"The reality check comes much shorter," Kit candidly told the host. "You get practical real quick."

The couple, who met on the set of the HBO drama series, have been together since 2011. The co-stars got engaged in 2017 and tied the knot the following year.

Kit and Rose, also 36, welcomed their first child, a son, in early 2021. The couple, who are notoriously private, have not shared his name.