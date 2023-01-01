Daniel Radcliffe reveals the gender of his baby

Daniel Radcliffe has revealed the gender of his baby.

Three months after the birth of his first child, the Harry Potter star has revealed that he and his partner Erin Darke welcomed a baby boy.

"It's great. It's crazy and intense, but he's wonderful and Erin is amazing - it's a real privilege also to have this time with him," the 33-year-old shared while speaking to Entertainment Tonight ahead of the season four premiere of his series Miracle Workers.

"I was always going to take some time off, which not everyone is able to do, and so I'm about to kind of just be here with him a lot, which is lovely... So, we're having a great time."

Daniel then explained that he is going to be more selective of the projects he takes on to ensure he can spend time with his son.

"It hasn't really affected things, but I really like spending time with him, and I think I'm going to miss him when I go back to work later in the year," the star stated. "So, I will definitely be I think a bit more selective - not more selective, I've always been selective, but I think I'll probably work a little bit less for the next few years."

The English actor then clarified, "I'll never be stopping. I don't think that's good for me either."

Daniel met Erin, 38, in 2012 while working on the movie Kill Your Darlings and they have been together ever since.