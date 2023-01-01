Robert De Niro 'deeply distressed' by grandson's death

Robert De Niro is "deeply distressed" by his "beloved" grandson's death.

On Sunday night, it was confirmed that the iconic actor's grandson, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, has passed away at the age of 19.

Addressing the news, the 79-year-old said in a statement to multiple outlets, "I'm deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo. We're greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo."

The news of Leandro's passing was announced on Instagram by his mother, Drena De Niro, who is the adopted daughter of the veteran actor.

"I wish I was with you. I don't know how to live without you but I'll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama," the actress wrote in her post. "You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you."

The comments section of the post was quickly flooded with condolences. Naomi Campbell wrote, "Drena heartbroken for you, such a Duo, i can't imagine how you must feel, May the lord cover you and hold you in his arms, at this very sad time and loss .. I love you, always here for you (sic)."

Meanwhile, Lenny Kravitz posted, "Dearest Drena, sending my deepest condolences to you and the family. This is all beyond words at the moment. I love you..."

Drena, 51, shared her son with artist Carlos Rodriguez.

The cause of death for the aspiring actor has not been revealed.