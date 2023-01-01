Robert Irwin and Rorie Buckey make red carpet debut

Steve Irwin's son Robert Irwin and Heath Ledger's niece Rorie Buckey have made their red carpet debut as a couple.

During the Sydney premiere of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One on Monday, the couple stepped out for the first time together on the red carpet.

Robert, 19, wore a black suit and shirt to the event, while Rorie sported a floor-length black dress with a cut-out on the side at the midriff.

Rorie is the daughter of Heath's sister Kate and her husband Nathan Buckey, while Robert is the son of the late Steve and his wife Terri.

The Crocodile Hunter's son previously told E! News that his sister Bindi had joked she wanted him to find a partner to help "take the heat" off her.

"It's pretty funny because of course, my sister has gotten married and had a kid and there's always a lot of rumours that go around. 'Bindi's having a second kid' or 'they're having triplets,'" he told the outlet. "There's always so many crazy things that happen so Bindi always says, 'Robert, it's your turn now. You gotta find someone to take the heat off me!"

The pair first became romantically linked around seven months ago, after being snapped together in Queensland.