Logan Paul and Nina Agdal engaged

YouTuber Logan Paul and model Nina Agdal have reportedly become engaged after one year of dating.



According to a source for Daily Mail, the internet personality and wrestler popped the question to the Danish model on the open-air terrace of their hotel in Lake Como, Italy on Sunday and she said yes.



The hotel guest claimed that Logan called his brother Jake Paul on the phone following the proposal, telling him, "Bro, you have a sister!"



The 28-year-old also reportedly employed a photographer to disguise themselves as a waiter so they could record the moment.



Neither Logan nor Nina has commented on the report. However, Logan shared a photo via his Instagram Story on Monday of himself and Nina together on the water.



The couple celebrated its first dating anniversary in May. In an anniversary post, Logan shared a series of pictures of the pair, with the caption, "One very special year with my Danish queen."



They went Instagram official in December 2022, after TMZ reported earlier in the year that they had been seen together in London.



Nina, 31, wrote alongside pictures of herself and Logan at the time, "The beginning of me and you."