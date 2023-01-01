Al Roker is a first-time grandfather

Al Roker's eldest daughter has given birth to a baby girl.

The TODAY weatherman became a grandfather when his eldest daughter Courtney Roker Laga and her husband welcomed a baby girl, Sky Clara Laga, on Monday.

The happy news was announced on Tuesday by Al's fellow TODAY show hosts, who shared that the family is "doing well" and "couldn't be happier" after the arrival of the new baby.

"Al Roker is a grandpa! His daughter Courtney and her husband Wesley welcomed a baby girl yesterday. Congrats to @alroker and his family!" the TODAY show tweeted alongside a clip of the announcement on the show.

Courtney, 36, revealed her pregnancy in March by sharing a reel on Instagram to the sound of Mariah Carey's hit song, Always Be My Baby.

"A new adventure is about to begin," the new mum captioned the post at the time.

Al commented on the post, "Here we go!!! So very very happy!!!!! You guys."

The television personality shares his daughter with his ex-wife Alice Bell. The pair were married from 1984 to 1994.

Al, 68, is also a father to his son Nick, 20, and daughter Leila, 24, from his marriage to his second wife Deborah Roberts.