Chris Hemsworth's Rush role slammed by Formula 1 champion's son

Formula 1 champion James Hunt's son Freddie has slammed Chris Hemsworth's on-screen depiction of his father in the Rush biopic.

During a recent appearance on the Pitstop podcast, the 36-year-old driver revealed he wasn't impressed with how the Australian star portrayed his father in the 2013 film.

"I don't know if I should be upset with Chris or (film director) Ron Howard because he basically played dad like a t**t," Freddie told the hosts. "I don't know if it's due to his poor acting or he was directed to play that way."

The ReiterEngineering driver then noted that Spanish-German actor Daniel Brühl - who played Formula One champion Niki Lauda in the film - made an "absolute masterpiece" of his role.

"He actually asked Niki if he could spend some time with him so he could learn his mannerisms and really get to know him," Freddie explained.

Rush followed the 1976 Formula One season and the famous rivalry between drivers James Hunt and Niki Lauda.

The film grossed $98.2 million (£77 million) worldwide against an estimated budget of $38 million (£29.9 million).