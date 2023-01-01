Fiona Phillips diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease

Fiona Phillips has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease at the age of 62.

In an interview with The Mirror published on Tuesday, the former host of ITV breakfast show GMTV revealed she discovered she had the illness one year ago after suffering from brain fog and anxiety.

"This disease has ravaged my family and now it has come for me," the journalist told editor Alison Phillips.

The Daily Mirror columnist - whose parents, grandparents and uncle also suffered from the disease - admitted she was trying to "carry on" as normal, but wanted to share her story to help others.

"All over the country there are people of all different ages whose lives are being affected by it - it's heart breaking," she explained. "I just hope I can help find a cure which might make things better for others in the future."

Fiona revealed she was undergoing trials at University College Hospital in London for a revolutionary new drug called Miridesap, which could potentially slow the effects of the disease.

The mother of two said that despite fearing she would one day be diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, it still came as a shock when her doctor said her test results showed early stages of the disease.

"It's something I might have thought I'd get at 80," she admitted. "But I was still only 61 years old."