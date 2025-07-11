James Gunn clarifies Superman: Legacy stance on Clark Kent origin story

James Gunn has confirmed Clark Kent's origin story won't be told in 'Superman: Legacy'.

The DC Studios co-CEO - who is leading the charge for a new era of the DC Universe alongside Peter Safran - has clarified his plans for the upcoming Superman movie, which will help kickoff the 'Gods and Monsters' phase of the big screen franchise reboot.

Taking to his BlueSky social media page, he responded to a fan asking about the idea of him using the 'All-Star Superman' storyline as inspiration and said: "I think we've seen his origin enough in film at this time!"

David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan were recently confirmed as the new Superman/Clark Kent and Lois Lane in 'Superman: Legacy', with Gunn at the helm.

He and Safran made the decision after shooting screen tests over the weekend of 17 June, with Nicholas Hoult and Tom Brittney also in contention to play Clark Kent and his alter ego, and Emma Mackey and Phoebe Dynevor shortlisted for the Daily Planet reporter.

'Superman Legacy' is currently scheduled for release on 11 July 2025, with filming expected to take place next year.

Further cast members - including who will play Lex Luthor and The Authority - will be brought in in due course.

Corenswet will be the fourth actor to play Superman on the big screen, following in the footsteps of Christopher Reeve, Brandon Routh, and Henry Cavill.

Cavill had been due to return for 'Superman: Legacy' after reprising the role for a cameo in 'Black Adam', but he announced in December he had been given the "sad news" that plans had changed.

In a statement shared on Instagram, he said: "I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it's sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman.

"After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn't the easiest, but that's life.

"The changing of the guard is something that happens, I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build.

"I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes."