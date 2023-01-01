Tom Brady honours 'best mom' in birthday tribute

Tom Brady celebrated his mother Galynn Brady's birthday on Tuesday.

In an Instagram post, the former football quarterback marked his mother Galynn's birthday.

"Happy birthday to the BEST MOM in the world," Tom captioned a photo of Galynn. "It's so nice the whole country celebrates with all those fireworks this weekend!"

Galynn's birthday, 4 July, happens to fall on Independence Day, the U.S. holiday that commemorates the country's Declaration of Independence from Britain.

"We love you so much mom and we appreciate all you have done and continue to do for us!" Tom's post continued. "Have the best day and we are all so blessed to have you in our life!"

The sports star also shared photos featuring his three children - 15-year-old John 'Jack', 13-year-old Benjamin, and 10-year-old Vivian - posing with their grandmother. Tom shares Jack with his ex Bridget Moynahan, and Benjamin and Vivian with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

On his Instagram Story, Tom wrote, "You are the most amazing mom and Grammy in the (world). And Happy 4th all."