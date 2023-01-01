Benedict Cumberbatch teases return as Doctor Strange

Benedict Cumberbatch has confirmed he will be back as Doctor Strange in a future Marvel movie.

The British actor, who last played the sorcerer in 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, confirmed that he was not done playing the Marvel character during a discussion as part of the JW3 Speaker Series.

Revealing that he will be filming an MCU project in 2024, Cumberbatch teased, "There are some Marvel capers in the making next year."

It is not clear if Doctor Strange will return for a third standalone movie or if he will appear in the next team-up film, 2026's Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, or feature in a different Marvel project.

Cumberbatch first played Dr. Stephen Strange in the 2016 film Doctor Strange and he reprised the role for Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

At the end of the latter film, Strange's future was teased in a post-credits scene, which featured a surprise appearance from Charlize Theron as a character named Clea. She told Strange that "he caused an incursion and we're going to fix it".

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness writer Michael Waldron previously teased what's ahead for the duo.

"We knew that we wanted to introduce Clea. She's Strange's great love in the comics and it was felt to me like Strange wasn't at the point at the start of our movie where he was ready to meet the love of his life," he explained to Gizmodo. "It felt like we were right to tease what could be eventually with he and Clea."