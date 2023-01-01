Tom Cruise hopes to be making Mission: Impossible movies when he's 80

Tom Cruise wants to keep making Mission: Impossible movies when he's in his 80s.

The 61-year-old action man, who has been playing Ethan Hunt in the movie franchise since 1996, hopes the series keeps going for another twenty years.

In an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald, Cruise expressed admiration for Harrison Ford, 80, and shared his desire to continue making action movies just like the Indiana Jones star.

"Harrison Ford is a legend; I hope to be still going; I've got 20 years to catch up with him," Cruise said. "I hope to keep making Mission: Impossible films until I'm his age."

Cruise is currently promoting the seventh Mission: Impossible movie, Dead Reckoning Part One, while Ford is in cinemas now in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which he confirmed was his last appearance as the titular character.

The Top Gun: Maverick actor is a huge champion of the cinema experience and he recently showed his support for Indiana Jones as well as his film's rival July blockbusters, Barbie and Oppenheimer, on social media.

In the interview, Cruise insisted he will be seeing both projects on their opening weekend later this month.

"I grew up seeing movies on the big screen. That's how I make them, and I like that experience; it's immersive, and to have that as a community and an industry, it's important... I still go to the movies," he stated.

"I want to see both Barbie and Oppenheimer. I'll see them opening weekend. Friday, I'll see Oppenheimer first and then Barbie on Saturday."

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One begins its cinema rollout on 10 July.