Jennifer Lopez clarifies drinking habits after receiving backlash for launching alcohol brand

Jennifer Lopez has clarified her relationship with booze after being criticised for launching an alcohol brand.

The music superstar came under fire in April when she announced she was getting into the alcoholic beverage business by launching Delola, a line of cocktail spritzers, despite previously stating that she doesn't drink.

Jennifer, 53, addressed the speculation about her drinking habits earlier this week in an Instagram video.

"I know that a lot of people have been talking about like, 'Oh she doesn't even drink, what's she doing with a cocktail line?' And to tell you the truth, that was true for a long time, I didn't drink," she explained as she travelled to a liquor store to pick up a bottle of Delola.

"A few years back, as you will see from several photos of me out over the past 10, maybe 15 years, I have been having the occasional cocktail. I do enjoy the occasional cocktail. I do drink responsibly. I don't drink to get s**t-faced. I drink to be social and to have a nice time and just kind of relax and to let loose a bit, but always responsibly."

The On the Floor singer shared that she has tried a lot of different drinks over the years and used to be into White Russians and rosé wine. However, she "never found anything (she) really loved" so she created Delola.

The new video appears to have landed Jennifer in hot water too. She was criticised by some of her followers for discussing her drinking habits as she is married to Ben Affleck, who is sober after a battle with alcoholism.