Sex Education to end after season four

Sex Education has been set to end after season four.

Netflix has confirmed that the hit series would not return after its upcoming fourth season in an announcement featuring a first-look trailor of the season.

The series' creator, Laurie Nunn, also shared an announcement regarding the final season.

"We are incredibly proud of Sex Education and feel indebted to our brilliant writers, cast and crew who put so much heart into making every episode. They have worked tirelessly to bring you the final series, and we can't wait to share it with you," the screenwriter wrote in a letter to fans.

Emma Mackey, who portrays Sex Education's Maeve Wiley, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the news with her fans.

Alongside a photo of her character, Emma, 27, wrote, "maeve is back, for the final season of sex ed".

Season four would see the return of Otis Milburn (played by Asa Butterfield) Jean Milburn (Gillian Anderson) and Eric Effiong (Ncuti Gatwa).

The upcoming season would also feature a number of new faces, including stars Jodie Turner Smith, Dan Levy, Thaddea Graham, Lisa McGrillis, Marie Reuther and Eshaan Akbar.

The final series of the comedy show, which was originally released in January 2019, has been set for a 21 September release.