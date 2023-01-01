Billy Porter and Adam Smith split after six years of marriage

Billy Porter and his husband Adam Smith have separated after six years of marriage.

The Pose star's representative Simon Halls confirmed in a statement to People on Wednesday that Billy and his husband had broken up.

"I can confirm that Billy Porter and his husband Adam Smith have made the sad decision to end their marriage after six years," the representative stated. "The decision was an amicable and mutual one and was made after much consideration. They continue to love and support each other as they embark on this next chapter."

Simon concluded that the former couple requested "privacy" amid their split.

Adam and Billy met at a dinner party in 2009 and dated for one year before separating for the first time. They reconciled five years later and wed in January 2017, two weeks after becoming engaged.

"The thought of marriage, there was no context for it - there was no dreaming about it because there was no context to dream; it was unspoken and very clear that the sanctity of marriage was not for us," Billy told People of same-sex marriage in a later interview. "So to see that come around, to see that tide turned, it still takes my breath away; I'm still trying to find the words to describe it."