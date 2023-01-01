James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet expecting first child

James Middleton and his wife Alizee Thevenet are expecting their first child.

In a Wednesday Instagram post, the younger brother to Catherine, Princess of Wales announced that he and his wife were gearing up to be parents.

"We couldn't be more excited," James captioned two photos of Alizee with her baby bump, before joking about the couple's dog: "Well Mable might be."

He also paid tribute to his late canine Ella, writing, "It was a very difficult start to the year after losing my beloved Ella however we will end the year with the most precious little addition to our growing family."

On the social media page of his dog food business Ella & Co, James also wrote, "We have a new member of the pack coming soon, we couldn't be more excited."

James married the French financial analyst in September 2021 after dating for three years.

His child will be the cousin of Catherine and Prince William's three children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis - and Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' three kids, Arthur, Grace and Rose.

James previously revealed that his dog Ella introduced him to Alizee by walking over to her at the South Kensington Club in London.

"Little did I know, I had just met my future wife, all thanks to Ella," he shared. "If I hadn't trusted Ella, I wouldn't have brought her to the South Kensington Club, and she wouldn't have been able to say hi to the woman who became my fiancée," he told The Telegraph in 2019.