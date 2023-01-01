Drake reveals he 'got high' before Degrassi: The Next Generation audition

Drake has revealed he "got high" before his audition for Canadian TV show Degrassi: The Next Generation.

The One Dance rapper, who played Jimmy Brooks in the teen show from 2001 to 2008, revealed in a voice recording posted to Instagram on Wednesday that he felt pressured into getting high before his audition.

"I go back to this day when I was like, 13 or 14. I had an audition for a TV show that ultimately shaped my life and before my audition, I went to this kid's house and I, out of, I guess, a desire to be accepted, I would succumb to peer pressure, and I got high with these kids right before my audition," he shared.

Drake, real name Aubrey Graham, confessed that he sometimes wonders if his life since that audition day has been real or imagined.

"I kind of wonder, like, if something bad happened that day or, you know, maybe I'm still high, maybe I'm in some coma," he mused. "And this is just like me playing out my ideal life. And yeah, that concept has stuck with me for a lot of years. I mean, it feels like reality, it feels tangible. But I definitely wonder sometimes."

The 36-year-old began working on his music career and released two mixtapes during his time on the show. He dropped his debut album, Thank Me Later, two years later in 2010.

Drake posted the philosophical voice note to celebrate the beginning of his co-headlining tour with 21 Savage. The It's All a Blur trek kicked off on Wednesday night at Chicago's United Center.