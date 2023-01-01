Kevin Costner's estranged wife ordered to vacate California home by end of July

Kevin Costner's estranged wife Christine Baumgartner has been ordered to vacate his home by 31 July.

The Yellowstone actor previously argued that following their divorce filing in May, Christine had 30 days to move out of their Santa Barbara house, which is legally owned by him, under the terms of their prenuptial agreement.

However, Christine's legal team insisted that she didn't have enough time or money to find another place to live and asked a judge to grant her an extension until 15 August.

On Wednesday, Judge Thomas Anderle sided with the 68-year-old screen star and ordered Christine to vacate the property by 31 July, thereby upholding the terms in the prenup, according to TMZ.

In the written ruling, the judge rejected Christine's argument that her estranged husband was unfairly trying to kick her out of the house and stated that they are "without merit".

In court documents filed in June, Kevin alleged that he had given the designer over $1.2 million (£944,000) per his obligations under the prenup and approximately $1.45 million (£1.14 million) in total since their separation, which he insisted was enough to buy a new home.

The pair got married in 2004 and Christine filed for divorce on 1 May. They have both asked for joint custody of their three children: Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13.

The issue of child support and the validity of the prenup are still being argued in the courts.

A hearing about the prenup is reportedly scheduled for November.